Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

BREXIT: UK'S FROST SAYS A SOLUTION IS NEEDED ON GOVERNANCE

12/17/2021 | 06:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BREXIT: UK'S FROST SAYS A SOLUTION IS NEEDED ON GOVERNANCE


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
06:44aBREXIT : Uk's frost says we remain ready to use the article 16 safeguard mechanism if tha..
RE
06:43aBREXIT : Uk's frost says uk proposed a number of possible ways forward, it has not so far..
RE
06:43aDon't cut off euro clearing in London for now, says EU watchdog
RE
06:43aBREXIT : Uk's frost says it would therefore be inherently provisional by nature a
RE
06:42aBREXIT : Uk's frost says given the gravity and urgency of the difficulties, we have been ..
RE
06:42aBREXIT : Uk's frost says our preference would be to reach a comprehensive solution dealin..
RE
06:42aBREXIT : Uk's frost says solution needs to be found urgently, early next yr
RE
06:41aBREXIT : Uk's frost says do not believe the negotiations are yet close to delivering outco..
RE
06:41aBREXIT : Uk's frost says a solution is needed on governance
RE
06:41aBREXIT : Uk's frost says the main area of progress has been on medicine supply to n.irelan..
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish