Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
EURGBP
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed -
12/17 06:36:56 am
0.85129
GBP
+0.07%
06:44a
BREXIT
: Uk's frost says we remain ready to use the article 16 safeguard mechanism if that is the only way to protect the prosperity and stability of northern ireland
RE
06:43a
BREXIT
: Uk's frost says uk proposed a number of possible ways forward, it has not so far been possible to make progress even on what the core elements of an interim agreement might be
RE
06:43a
Don't cut off euro clearing in London for now, says EU watchdog
RE
BREXIT: UK'S FROST SAYS SOLUTION NEEDS TO BE FOUND URGENTLY, EARLY NEXT YR
12/17/2021 | 06:42am EST
BREXIT: UK'S FROST SAYS SOLUTION NEEDS TO BE FOUND URGENTLY, EARLY NEXT YR
© Reuters 2021
06:44a
BREXIT
: Uk's frost says we remain ready to use the article 16 safeguard mechanism if tha..
RE
06:43a
BREXIT
: Uk's frost says uk proposed a number of possible ways forward, it has not so far..
RE
06:43a
Don't cut off euro clearing in London for now, says EU watchdog
RE
06:43a
BREXIT
: Uk's frost says it would therefore be inherently provisional by nature a
RE
06:42a
BREXIT
: Uk's frost says given the gravity and urgency of the difficulties, we have been ..
RE
06:42a
BREXIT
: Uk's frost says our preference would be to reach a comprehensive solution dealin..
RE
06:42a
BREXIT
: Uk's frost says solution needs to be found urgently, early next yr
RE
06:41a
BREXIT
: Uk's frost says do not believe the negotiations are yet close to delivering outco..
RE
06:41a
BREXIT
: Uk's frost says a solution is needed on governance
RE
06:41a
BREXIT
: Uk's frost says the main area of progress has been on medicine supply to n.irelan..
RE
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
