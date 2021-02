Michel Barnier also told a European Business Summit event on Thursday that the EU needs further clarification from the UK before making a decision on financial services equivalence.

"The EU national authorities will be very vigilant in the next weeks," he said. "I recommend everyone to be careful."

"I can just repeat that the equivalence decisions are and will remain unilateral of each party and are not subject to negotiation."

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and John Chalmers)