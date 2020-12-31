Bewildered and angry, Northern Ireland unionists fret over place in UK

LARNE, Northern Ireland, Dec 31 (Reuters) - As Northern
Ireland's unionists prepare to celebrate 100 years since the
state's creation cemented their place in the United Kingdom,
post-Brexit trade barriers are triggering their deepest fears:
being cut off from Britain and pushed towards a united Ireland.
The British-run region remains deeply divided along
sectarian lines, with Catholic nationalists aspiring to
unification with Ireland while Protestant unionists seek to
retain the status quo.
Nearly 23 years after a 1998 peace deal ended three decades
of confrontation between the Irish Republican Army, pro-British
"loyalist" paramilitaries and the British military, it is
customs declarations and phytosanitary certifications that are
now the focus of unionist angst.
From Friday, many British goods entering the smallest of the
United Kingdom's four nations will require customs checks and
paperwork under Britain's withdrawal deal with the European
Union - which keeps Northern Ireland in the UK's customs
territory but also still aligned with the EU's single market for
goods.
Many unionists are fiercely opposed to a compromise
championed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Irish
government that will keep trade across the 500-km (300-mile)
open land border with EU-member Ireland frictionless by
effectively placing a customs border down the Irish Sea.
"I think it's a disgrace," Mervyn Gibson, grand secretary of
the influential Protestant Orange Order organisation, told
Reuters outside his Belfast home, where Britain's Union Flag
flies above the doorway.
"We should be treated equally whether we live in Devon or
Cornwall (in England) or Antrim or Down (in Northern Ireland).
We've been let down and indeed betrayed by the prime minister
who promised us there would be no border down the Irish Sea."
The vast majority of the 30,000-member Orange Order - who
hold large and sometimes divisive marches each year to celebrate
centuries-old military victories - are bewildered and angry that
Brexit has "made Northern Ireland a place apart", Gibson said.
Calls for Irish unity have increased since the 2016 Brexit
referendum, when Northern Ireland voted 56%-44% to remain in the
EU, though most opinion polls suggest the prospect remains
distant for now.
Under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, the British government
can call a "border poll" if it appears likely a majority of
those voting would seek to form part of a united Ireland.
Unionist politicians remain dismissive.
"I'm 50 this year and ever since I was a child I was told
the united Ireland is coming," Northern Ireland First Minister
Arlene Foster told Reuters on Wednesday.
"It never has come because, at the heels of the hunt, people
realise that they are much better off in the United Kingdom than
they are within the Republic of Ireland or within a European
superstate."
PLACE IN THE UNION
Foster's Democratic Unionist Party says it will lobby the
British government hard to limit post-Brexit barriers, fearing a
reorientation of parts of the economy towards the Irish Republic
could undermine Northern Ireland's place in the union.
With border control posts due to be erected next year, the
overwhelmingly Protestant port town of Larne could be one of the
first places where the psychological impact of Northern Ireland
being treated differently to the rest of the UK is felt.
Unionists there celebrate their identity by painting road
edgings in the red, white and blue of the British flag or
erecting pro-British murals. An 8-metre steel crown celebrating
Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee sits on a roundabout in the
town.
Local unionists are concerned but mainly bemused by it all,
says David Hume, a historian and former member of Northern
Ireland's Flags and Culture Commission, a body set up after the
curtailing of a century-old tradition of flying the British flag
over Belfast City Hall in 2012 led to weeks of rioting.
"You can't see the Irish Sea border, it's all happening on
paper. If it starts to hit them in their pockets, that's the
sort of thing that will make them very annoyed and quite
truculent," said Hume.
"Unionists will be very suspicious as to the longer term."
But where unionists are unsure of what Brexit will mean in
practice, nationalist politicians sense an opportunity to press
their case that Irish unity is the logical destination.
Northern Ireland's largest nationalist party Sinn Fein, now
also the joint largest in the Irish parliament, thinks a vote on
its central goal can be held and won within a decade.
"More and more people are asking themselves the question,
what is my identity outside the European Union, what has Brexit
done to my identify and there are people saying my identity as a
European can be protected in a united Ireland," John O'Dowd, a
senior Sinn Fein lawmaker in the Northern Irish Assembly, said.
"Brexit has opened up a discussion among some perhaps who
thought they would never have to have that discussion."
(Additional reporting by Ian Graham in Belfast; Writing by
Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Conor Humphries and Alex
Richardson)