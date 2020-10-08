Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/08 03:08:33 am
0.90929 GBP   -0.17%
02:40aHARGREAVES LANSDOWN : posts higher Q1 revenues, assets
RE
01:12aDollar, yen lower as U.S. stimulus hopes boost sentiment
RE
10/07Tesco Names a Former Mondelez Executive as CFO
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

BoE's Bailey says Britain and EU should reach trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 03:07am EDT
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the Central Bank in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he believed Britain and the European Union should be able to reach a trade deal, and that he did not expect the new wave of coronavirus cases to be as damaging as the first.

"I do think it is in the interests of both sides - let's be blunt - to get an agreement," he said in an interview with the Yorkshire Post newspaper published on Thursday.

"I'm surprised that the EU wants to restrict where their citizens can do business. We will certainly keep our markets open to the world," he added.

Britain's Brexit supremo Michael Gove told parliament on Wednesday that he saw a two in three chance that the two sides would reach a deal before post-Brexit transition arrangements expire at the end of this year.

Bailey reiterated that while he would like to see Britain and the EU retain equivalent standards in financial services regulation, it would be wrong for Britain to continue to follow EU rules it had no control over.

Bailey also said that the rising number of coronavirus cases in Britain was likely to hurt the economy, though less badly as the initial surge earlier this year, which led to a 20% fall in output in the three months to June.

"There will be a degree of natural caution," he said, adding that the BoE remained ready to take more action if needed.

"The policy tools will be used to the fullest extent possible to support the businesses and people of this country," he said.

Some sectors of the economy, such as hospitality, were likely to come under greater pressure, as new government job support were less suited to businesses where there was not an immediate prospect of demand returning.

"We've got to face up to the question of how long the economy can go on for before some degree of structural change has to happen. It's a hard one," he said.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alistair Smout/Guy Faulconbridge)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
02:40aHARGREAVES LANSDOWN : posts higher Q1 revenues, assets
RE
01:12aDollar, yen lower as U.S. stimulus hopes boost sentiment
RE
10/07Tesco Names a Former Mondelez Executive as CFO
DJ
10/07UK sees 66% chance of Brexit trade deal but tells EU to hurry up
RE
10/07FROST : Deal or no deal, we need practical agreements with the EU
RE
10/07LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slips as oil prices fall on U.S. stimulus worri..
RE
10/07French cenbank head urges financial firms to speed up Brexit relocation to EU
RE
10/07Dollar steadies as angst over Trump's stimulus stance fades
RE
10/07Ireland optimistic on Brexit trade deal, fishing still a big obstacle
RE
10/07Brexit has taken chunk out of London commercial insurance, says IUA
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group