Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Brexit could affect economy for longer than COVID - BoE's Saunders

11/25/2020 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England interest-rate setter Michael Saunders said the long-term effects of Brexit could have a bigger impact on companies than the coronavirus pandemic.

"Businesses will shake off the effect of COVID-19 as they're temporary, but the long-term effects of Brexit could be more permanent," Saunders said in an interview with TheBusinessDesk.com website.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that a no-deal Brexit would cause longer-term damage to Britain's economy than the pandemic, and the impact of the change might be felt for decades.

Britain and the European Union are still negotiating a trade agreement ahead of the Dec. 31 expiry of a post-Brexit transition period.

Saunders also said Britain's economy was unlikely to fall into a recession.

"It's not worth getting too worried about recession at the moment. We had a big recovery in Q3 and there will be a dip in Q4 - but we're only forecasting a contraction of around 2%," he said.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2020
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
02:40aSEGRO : UK property group Segro lists shares in Paris as Brexit looms
RE
02:27aANALYSIS : Shocked by sacred sites blast, investors press mining firms to revamp..
RE
02:06aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks hit record high as Biden, vaccine lift inves..
RE
01:35aStocks hit record high as Biden, vaccine lift investor outlook
RE
11/24Stocks hit record high as Biden, vaccine lift global prospects
RE
11/24Hungarian and Polish PMs to meet on Thursday to discuss EU budget veto
RE
11/24London stocks end at multi-month highs on vaccine optimism, commodity gains
RE
11/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/24Goldman Sachs to open Paris stocks hub to avoid Brexit disruption
RE
11/24U.K. Tax-Refund Repeal Is a New Headache for Retail Property Owners
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ