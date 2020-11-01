Brexit talks go into another week as EU, UK push to salvage trade deal

BRUSSELS, Nov 1 (Reuters) - EU and British Brexit
negotiators will continue talks in Brussels on Monday and until
around mid-week, sources on both sides said on Sunday, in a sign
both sides are still pushing to avoid a damaging breakdown in
trade in less than nine weeks.
Intensive and secretive, the talks are a final bid to seal a
new partnership agreement for when Britain's transition out of
the European Union runs its course at the end of this year.
If the sides overcome their differences, the new deal would
govern everything from trade and energy to transport and
fisheries. If they fail, an estimated $900 billion of annual
bilateral trade in goods and services would be damaged from
Jan.1 by tariffs and quotas.
An EU diplomatic source and a UK official said negotiations
would continue face-to-face in Brussels on Monday following a
full weekend of talks. An update on their progress and the
chances of a deal was expected on Wednesday or Thursday, they
added.
EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that
"much remains to be done" to seal a deal.
Another EU diplomat following Brexit in Brussels told
Reuters over the weekend that talks were still difficult on the
most sensitive issues, including those of economic fair play,
fishing rights and how to settle disputes in future.
Both sides have, however, previously signalled their
readiness to compromise on fisheries - a politically sensitive
issue for both Britain and France, as well as several other EU
states - and Reuters reported on Oct.23 that Paris was already
laying the groundwork to net a deal.
With time running out, financial markets and businesses are
increasingly jittery as Britain and the EU face three main
scenarios: a deal this year that salvages free trade, a
tumultuous economic split, or a fudged arrangement that would
settle future ties in a handful of areas but leave the rest up
in the air.
