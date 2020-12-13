Log in
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Britain, EU agree to go 'extra mile' and press ahead with trade talks

12/13/2020 | 07:20am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union agreed on Sunday to "go the extra mile" and continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal.

"Our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days. And despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile," Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement.

"We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Kate Holton, Elizabeth Piper)


© Reuters 2020
