Britain, EU tell each other to give way in trade talks

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain insisted on Sunday that
the European Union should budge to open the way to a new,
post-Brexit trade pact, drawing a swift response from the bloc's
negotiator defending the union's right to protect its interests.
With less than two weeks before Britain leaves the EU's
orbit, both sides are calling on the other to move to secure a
deal and safeguard almost a trillion dollars worth of annual
trade from tariffs and quotas.
Talks to reach a trade deal have been largely hamstrung over
two issues - the bloc's fishing rights in British waters and
creating a so-called level playing field providing fair
competition rules for both sides.
British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday the bloc
should drop its "unreasonable demands".
"We want these talks to reach a positive conclusion, of
course I want a deal, I think everybody wants a deal," Hancock
told Sky News. "Unfortunately, the EU have put in some
unreasonable demands ... I am sure a deal can be done but
obviously it needs movement on the EU side."
Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 and has been in a status-quo
transition period since then. That expires at the end of the
year when Britain will leave the bloc's customs union and single
market.
EU negotiator Michel Barnier said talks with UK counterpart,
David Frost, were at a "crucial" point on Sunday.
"The EU remains committed to a fair, reciprocal and balanced
agreement. We respect the sovereignty of the UK. And we expect
the same," he said.
"Both the EU and the UK must have the right to set their own
laws and control their own waters. And we should both be able to
act when our interests are at stake," he added.
The EU wants to be able to impose trade barriers should the
UK change its regulations to offer substandard goods on the
bloc's market of 450 million consumers in the future. London
sees the specific proposal to that end as going too far.
On fisheries, the bloc also wants the right to retaliate by
curbing UK market access should Britain squeeze EU ships out of
its waters. London says it will become an independent coastal
state from 2021 with full control of its waters.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the face of Britain's 2016
campaign to leave the EU, has long said he cannot accept any
deal that does not respect the country's sovereignty, a goal
that was at the heart of his election last year.
But the EU is equally determined to protect its lucrative
single market and wants to prevent London securing what it
considers to be the best of both worlds - preferential market
access with the advantage of setting its rules.
There is little time left. On Saturday, the European
Parliament repeated its call for a deal to be reached no later
than this weekend, to give it time to properly ratify the
agreement.
The EU has long said it wants to safeguard the parliament's
right to exercise democratic oversight, but if an agreement
arrived later than this weekend, the bloc's 27 member states
could still endorse it on their own.
