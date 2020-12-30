Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain and EU look to new chapter as final hurdles to Brexit clear

12/30/2020 | 06:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Recasts with British PM Johnson)

LONDON/BRUSSELS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged parliament to back his post-Brexit deal with the European Union and open a new relationship as a "friendly neighbour" with the bloc.

Britain and the European Union were signing the deal on Wednesday and the British parliament will approve its implementation, ending over four years of negotiation and safeguarding nearly a $1 trillion of annual trade.

Both sides said the occasion was a chance to begin a new chapter in a relationship forged as Europe rebuilt from World War Two, but which has often seen Britain as a reluctant participant in ever-tighter political and economic integration.

Johnson, in a specially convened sitting of parliament, said he hoped to instead work "hand in glove" with the bloc when its interests aligned, using Britain's new-found sovereignty to reshape the British economy.

"Brexit is not an end but a beginning," Johnson said. "The responsibility now rests with all of us to make the best use of the powers that we regain, the tools that we've taken back into our hands."

Parliament's lower house will vote on legislation that implements the deal at around 1430 GMT and, with both main parties due to vote in favour, it is expected to easily pass. The upper house of parliament then debates the bill and it should become law around midnight.

Earlier, against a backdrop of EU flags, top EU officials signed the treaties struck on Dec. 24 to preserve Britain's tariff- and quota-free access to the bloc's 450 million consumers.

"It is of the utmost importance for the European Union and the United Kingdom to look forward, in view of opening a new chapter in their relations," the bloc said in a statement, calling for joint action on climate change and international affairs.

A British Royal Air Force plane was then due to take the documents to Johnson before returning to Brussels with a signed copy bearing the bloc's golden stars on the blue leather folder.

Britain formally left the EU nearly a year ago and the new partnership agreement will regulate ties from Jan. 1 on everything from trade to transport, energy links and fishing.

After both sides have signed, the deal will be in place until the end of February, pending final approval by the European Parliament to make it permanent. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and William James; Editing by Giles Elgood/Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2020
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
06:03aBritain and EU look to new chapter as final hurdles to Brexit clear
RE
05:58aEU Officials Seal Brexit Trade Agreement With Signatures
MT
05:45aUK Signs Post-Brexit Free Trade Deal With Cameroon
MT
05:20aWorld stocks near record peak, dollar stumbles again
RE
05:14aEUROPE : European stocks rise as AstraZeneca gains on UK vaccine approval
RE
05:14aEuropean stocks rise as AstraZeneca gains on UK vaccine approval
RE
04:26aFTSE 100 edges higher after UK approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
04:03aDollar hits two-year lows as traders ignore U.S. stimulus delays
RE
12/29UK Strikes Post-Brexit Free Trade Agreement With Vietnam
MT
12/29CREDIT SUISSE : International Chooses Luxembourg as EU Home Member State Post-Br..
MT
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ