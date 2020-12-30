Britain and EU look to new chapter as final hurdles to Brexit clear

(Recasts with British PM Johnson)
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister
Boris Johnson urged parliament to back his post-Brexit deal with
the European Union and open a new relationship as a "friendly
neighbour" with the bloc.
Britain and the European Union were signing the deal on
Wednesday and the British parliament will approve its
implementation, ending over four years of negotiation and
safeguarding nearly a $1 trillion of annual trade.
Both sides said the occasion was a chance to begin a new
chapter in a relationship forged as Europe rebuilt from World
War Two, but which has often seen Britain as a reluctant
participant in ever-tighter political and economic integration.
Johnson, in a specially convened sitting of parliament, said
he hoped to instead work "hand in glove" with the bloc when its
interests aligned, using Britain's new-found sovereignty to
reshape the British economy.
"Brexit is not an end but a beginning," Johnson said.
"The responsibility now rests with all of us to make the best
use of the powers that we regain, the tools that we've taken
back into our hands."
Parliament's lower house will vote on legislation that
implements the deal at around 1430 GMT and, with both main
parties due to vote in favour, it is expected to easily pass.
The upper house of parliament then debates the bill and it
should become law around midnight.
Earlier, against a backdrop of EU flags, top EU officials
signed the treaties struck on Dec. 24 to preserve Britain's
tariff- and quota-free access to the bloc's 450 million
consumers.
"It is of the utmost importance for the European Union and
the United Kingdom to look forward, in view of opening a new
chapter in their relations," the bloc said in a statement,
calling for joint action on climate change and international
affairs.
A British Royal Air Force plane was then due to take the
documents to Johnson before returning to Brussels with a signed
copy bearing the bloc's golden stars on the blue leather folder.
Britain formally left the EU nearly a year ago and the new
partnership agreement will regulate ties from Jan. 1 on
everything from trade to transport, energy links and fishing.
After both sides have signed, the deal will be in place
until the end of February, pending final approval by the
European Parliament to make it permanent.
