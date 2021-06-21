Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 06/21 06:49:34 pm
0.8552 GBP   -0.44%
05:34pSterling Gains 0.96% to $1.3935 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:02pDollar dips after Fed rally, Bitcoin slumps
RE
12:39pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 7062.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Britain begins negotiations to join trans-Pacific trade deal

06/21/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: British trade minister Liz Truss speaks to Reuters after signing a free trade agreement with Singapore, in Singapore

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will begin negotiations on Tuesday to join a trans-Pacific trade deal that it sees as crucial to its post-Brexit pivot away from Europe and towards geographically more distant but faster-growing economies.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) removes 95% of tariffs between its members: Japan, Canada, Australia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Singapore, Mexico, Peru, Brunei, Chile and Malaysia.

Britain hopes to carve out a niche for itself in world trade as an exporter of premium consumer goods and professional services. Accession to the pact would supplement trade deals London is seeking, or has already agreed, with larger members.

"This part of the world is where Britain's greatest opportunities lie. We left the EU with the promise of deepening links with old allies and fast-growing consumer markets beyond Europe," trade minister Liz Truss said. "It is a glittering post-Brexit prize that I want us to seize."

The CPTPP is not expected to lead to a surge in British exports. But it locks in market access, including for legal, financial and professional services sectors, and is seen by ministers as an important way to gain influence in a region where China is increasingly the dominant economic force.

Unlike the European Union, the CPTPP does not impose laws on its members, it does not aim to create a single market or a customs union, and it does not seek wider political integration.

REMOVING TARIFFS

The process of negotiating membership is largely about proving to existing members that Britain can meet the group's standards on tariff removal and trade liberalisation, and then setting out details of how and when it will do so.

"The CPTPP agreement has strong rules against unfair trade practices like favouring state-owned enterprises, protectionism, discriminating against foreign investors, and forcing companies to hand over private information," the trade department said in a statement.

"The UK's joining will strengthen the international consensus against such unfair practices," it added.

The government is expected to publish documents setting out its assessment of the benefits of membership on Tuesday, but highlighted cars and whisky as goods exports that would benefit.

The United States withdrew from an earlier planned trans-Pacific trade pact under then-president Donald Trump. His successor, Joe Biden, spoke prior to his election last November about the possibility of renegotiating the deal, but has not laid out any firm plans since taking office.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Gareth Jones)

By William James


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
05:34pSterling Gains 0.96% to $1.3935 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:02pDollar dips after Fed rally, Bitcoin slumps
RE
12:39pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 7062.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:33aSoho House plans New York IPO
RE
11:03aThink global for post-Brexit City of London reform, top financiers say
RE
08:17aDOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX  : Mitsubishi UFG Asks If Other G10 Central Bank Fol..
MT
07:39aDOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX  : UBS Previews This Week's Bank of England Policy D..
MT
07:36aSterling shoots up 0.9% after falling overnight below $1.38
RE
06:51aDOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX  : Europe Fixed Income Summary
MT
06:08aDaiwa Expects Bank of England to Maintain Policy Rate, Bond Purchase Program
MT
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish