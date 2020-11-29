Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain expects "very significant" week for Brexit talks as clock ticks down

11/29/2020 | 12:35pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A fisherman repairs a fishing net on the dock of the port in Boulogne-sur-Mer

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are heading into a "very significant" week, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, as talks over a trade deal enter their final days with serious differences yet to be resolved.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters in London that "works continue, even on Sunday" on his way to a negotiating session, as both sides look for a deal to prevent disruption to almost $1 trillion of trade at the end of December.

"This is a very significant week, the last real major week, subject to any further postponement... we're down to really two basic issues," Raab told the BBC.

Despite missing several self-imposed deadlines, the negotiations have failed to bridge differences on competition policy and the distribution of fishing rights.

But Britain's transitional EU exit agreement - during which the bloc's rules continue to apply - expires on Dec. 31, and Britain says it will not seek any extension. A deal would have to be ratified by both sides, leaving little time for new delay.

"The bottom line is... in the ordinary course of things we need to get a deal done over the next week or maybe another couple of days beyond that," Raab told Times Radio in a separate interview.

Earlier, he had signalled some progress on the 'level playing field' provisions which look to ensure fair competition between Britain and the EU, and said fishing remained the most difficult issue to solve.

Despite accounting for 0.1% of the British economy, fishing rights have become a totemic issue for both sides. Britain has so far rejected EU proposals and remains adamant that as an independent nation it must have full control of its waters.

"The EU have just got to recognise the point of principle here," Raab told Times Radio.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By William James


© Reuters 2020
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
11/27EU's Barnier 'very happy' to be back in London to resume post-Brexit trade ta..
RE
11/27Financials Down As Bitcoin Slide Hints At Risk Retreat -- Financials Roundup
DJ
11/27TAKE FIVE : Dark December
RE
11/27British midcaps post weekly losses on Brexit woes, dour outlook
RE
11/27EUROPE : European shares rise for fourth straight week; Spain's BBVA jumps
RE
11/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks on Track to End Week Near Record Highs
DJ
11/27Dow, S&P 500 on Track to End Week Near Record Highs
DJ
11/27Stocks reach records; dollar settles lower
RE
11/27Dow, S&P 500 on Track to End Week Near Record Highs
DJ
11/27Dow, S&P 500 on Track to End Week Near Record Highs
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ