Britain in 'final throw of the dice' as EU trade talks set to restart

LONDON/BRUSSELS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Britain and European
Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday in what the
British team said was a final throw of the dice to clinch a
post-Brexit trade deal.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission
President Ursula von der Leyen spoke on Saturday, and instructed
their teams to resume the talks in a last ditch attempt to
bridge significant differences.
Both sides acknowledge that time is running out to strike a
deal before a transition arrangement expires at the end of the
year and sources gave a pessimistic readout after Johnson and
von der Leyen spoke on Saturday.
"This is the final throw of the dice," a British source
close to the negotiations said.
"There is a fair deal to be done that works for both sides
but this will only happen if the EU is willing to respect the
fundamental principles of sovereignty and control."
EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that the Sunday
talks with his British counterpart David Frost would show
whether a new trade deal could be struck.
In a joint statement after their call, Johnson and von der
Leyen said that "no agreement is feasible" if differences on the
three thorny issues of governance, fisheries and competition
rules, known as the level playing field, were not resolved.
Negotiations were paused on Friday after hopes of a deal
earlier in the week evaporated, with the British team saying
that the EU had made demands incompatible with its sovereignty
and warning that the talks could end without agreement.
If they fail to reach a deal, a five-year Brexit divorce
will end messily just as Britain and its former EU partners
grapple with the economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.
