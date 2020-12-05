Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain in 'final throw of the dice' as EU trade talks set to restart

12/05/2020 | 04:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON/BRUSSELS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Britain and European Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday in what the British team said was a final throw of the dice to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke on Saturday, and instructed their teams to resume the talks in a last ditch attempt to bridge significant differences.

Both sides acknowledge that time is running out to strike a deal before a transition arrangement expires at the end of the year and sources gave a pessimistic readout after Johnson and von der Leyen spoke on Saturday.

"This is the final throw of the dice," a British source close to the negotiations said.

"There is a fair deal to be done that works for both sides but this will only happen if the EU is willing to respect the fundamental principles of sovereignty and control."

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that the Sunday talks with his British counterpart David Frost would show whether a new trade deal could be struck.

In a joint statement after their call, Johnson and von der Leyen said that "no agreement is feasible" if differences on the three thorny issues of governance, fisheries and competition rules, known as the level playing field, were not resolved.

Negotiations were paused on Friday after hopes of a deal earlier in the week evaporated, with the British team saying that the EU had made demands incompatible with its sovereignty and warning that the talks could end without agreement.

If they fail to reach a deal, a five-year Brexit divorce will end messily just as Britain and its former EU partners grapple with the economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Alistair Smout in London and Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2020
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
04:00pBritain in 'final throw of the dice' as EU trade talks set to restart
RE
12/04Dollar edges higher as Brexit talks pause, but posts worst week in a month
RE
12/04European shares rise on oil gains, stimulus hopes
RE
12/04LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump
RE
12/04EU aims to reach Brexit deal this weekend 'if at all possible' - BBC
RE
12/04ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark looks to recoup 430 million pounds of sales l..
RE
12/04Brexit briefing for EU envoys cancelled due to "intensive negotiations"
RE
12/04EU's Barnier looks to 'important day' in Brexit trade talks
RE
12/04Stena Line says role in UK delivery of Pfizer vaccine going well
RE
12/04EU official sees UK trade deal "imminent" barring last-minute glitch
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ