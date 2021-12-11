Log in
  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Britain issues more EU fishing licences in dispute with France - EU

12/11/2021 | 09:00am EST
FILE PHOTO: French fishermen repair their nets at Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France

(Reuters) - Britain issued additional fishing licences to EU vessels on Saturday in an attempt to resolve a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights for French fishermen, the European Commission said in a statement.

On Friday, France said it was still waiting for Britain to approve nearly 100 licences for its fishermen to operate in UK territorial waters and threatened to ask the European Commission to start legal action against Britain.

Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune noted, however, that Paris would take into account "if Britain... gives a few dozen extra licences as a token of goodwill".

Britain issued 18 licences for EU replacement vessels in UK territorial waters and five licences for EU vessels to access Jersey waters on Saturday, the European Commission said.

"Further technical consultations will continue with the aim to have seven additional replacement vessels licensed by the end of Monday," the statement said.

Britain and the EU agreed to set up a licensing system to grant fishing vessels access to each other's waters when Britain left the bloc. But France says it has not been given the full number it is due, while Britain says only those lacking the correct documentation have not been granted.

Fishing represents a tiny share of both the French and British economies, but it is politically sensitive.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
12/10Sterling Gains 0.26% to $1.3271 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/10'Limited progress' on medicines in UK-EU talks but no agreement, UK's Frost says
RE
12/10FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 2.38% Higher at 7291.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/10Check for Archegos-style risks, Bank of England tells banks
RE
12/10FTSE Down, BOE Rate-Rise Delay Could Leave Pound Vulnerable to Risk Aversion
DJ
12/10ABN Amro on The UK Economic Outlook for Next Year
MT
12/10US Dollar Firms Early Friday on Expectations for Strong CPI Data
MT
12/10SocGen Sees Omicron Likely to Push Bank of England Rate Hike Back to February 2022
MT
12/10Sterling edges down to near 2021 low versus dollar
RE
12/10UK economy almost flatlined in October, adding to rate hike doubts
RE
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish