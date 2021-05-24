Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Britain launches consultation before starting India trade talks

05/24/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's PM Johnson visits HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of deployment, in Portsmouth

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is launching a 14-week consultation on a future trade deal with India, seeking the views of the public and business before trade minister Liz Truss hopes to begin talks later this year.

A trade accord with India is seen as a key target for post-Brexit Britain. Prime Minister Boris Johnson reluctantly called off a trip to the capital Delhi in April this year after COVID-19 cases spiralled across India.

Johnson's critics suggest the leader went so far as to risk the British public's health by delaying putting India on the travel "red list" - which all but bans travel to England from countries with high coronavirus cases - because of the trip.

The government denies the accusation. Britain's top medic has said a coronavirus variant first identified in India will over time become dominant in the United Kingdom.

"We're firing the starting gun on a free trade deal with India - the world's largest democracy, fifth biggest economy, a nation of 1.4 billion people and a huge market for British goods like whisky, cars and services," Truss said in a statement.

"We want an agreement that pushes new frontiers in industries of the future and helps us build a greener, more innovative and more services-led economy that will deliver higher-paying jobs across the country."

Since completing its exit from the European Union at the end of last year, Britain is keen to secure trade deals and is particularly pursuing ties with nations in the Indo-Pacific region, home to some of the fastest growing economies.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
01:55pDow Jones Industrial Average : Bank of England mostly unfazed by inflation om..
RE
12:18pPound steadies below $1.42, BoE speakers in focus
RE
12:16pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Consumer discretionary, oil stocks pull FTSE 100 higher;..
RE
11:49aBoe mpc member saunders says implication of forecasts is that yield curve is ..
RE
11:48aBoe mpc member saunders says higher inflation coming is mirror image of the l..
RE
11:48aSTREET COLOR : BoE Reportedly Sees Some Pass Through of Cost Pressures This Year..
MT
11:46aBoe mpc member saunders says doesn't see evidence that the economy is recover..
RE
07:42aBritish employers call for economic transformation after COVID-19
RE
03:26aBritain Launches Review Of Rebalancing Measures Against US Tariffs On Steel, ..
MT
01:05aMARKET CHATTER : EU to Tighten Rules For Foreign Bank Branches After Brexit
MT
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish