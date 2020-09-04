Britain names former Australian PM Abbott as trade adviser

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain named former Australian
Prime Minister, Tony Abbott, as a trade adviser on Friday,
rejecting complaints from critics that his conservative views
about women and gay people made him unfit to represent the
United Kingdom.
Some British lawmakers, including the leader of the
opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer, have said Abbott, 62, who
led Australia from 2013-2015, was not suitable for the job.
The government said on Friday he would become an adviser to
Britain's Board of Trade, which was relaunched in 2017 to
champion export and inward investment after Brexit. It is
supported by leading figures from the world of politics and
business who act as advisers.
"The new Board of Trade will play an important role in
helping Britain make the case for free and fair trade across the
UK and around the world," Secretary of State for International
Trade, Liz Truss, said in a statement.
Abbott has attracted criticism from British opposition
politicians and media outlets over his views on homosexuality,
gender, climate change and COVID following reports he had been
linked with the job.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has repeatedly
refused to bow to what he sees as media storms, defended Abbott
before the appointment was announced on Friday.
"This is a guy who was elected by the people of the great
liberal democratic nation of Australia," he said.
"And Australia... it's an amazing country it's a
freedom-loving country, it's a liberal country. There you go - I
think that speaks for itself."
Britain is racing to strike trade deals with countries
around the world before it fully leaves the European Union at
the end of this year.
Other advisers to the Board include the head of the Scottish
Whisky Association Karen Betts, Brexit supporter Daniel Hannan
and the head of the Environment Agency, Emma Howard Boyd.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)