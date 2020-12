British and European Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday (December 6) in a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal before a transition agreement ends on Dec. 31.

If they fail to reach a deal, a five-year Brexit divorce will end messily just as Britain and its former EU partners grapple with the economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts have warned that a no-deal scenario would cause huge long-term disruption to the British economy.