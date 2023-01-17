Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed  -  06:12:54 2023-01-17 pm EST
0.8783 GBX   -0.98%
05:35pBritain's financial services exports tick higher, U.S. top customer
RE
05:35pSterling Gains 0.75% to $1.2287 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:14pDAVOS 2023: Spain says 'very close to deal' with Britain on Gibraltar
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Britain's financial services exports tick higher, U.S. top customer

01/17/2023 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
City of London financial district during evening rush-hour in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's trade surplus in financial and related professional services edged up in 2021 as the United States cemented its position as the top customer, while the European Union eased in importance following Brexit, TheCityUK figures showed on Tuesday.

Britain has just unveiled its "Edinburgh Reforms" to bolster the City of London's global competitiveness as a financial centre now that it faces added competition from EU locations such as Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Paris.

TheCityUK said the UK financial services and related legal and accounting trade surplus rose to 81 billion pounds ($99.24 billion) in 2021, up from 79.6 billion pounds in 2020.

The United States was the top customer for the second year running, accounting for 34.1% of the total, followed by the EU at 29%.

Graphic 1: TheCityUK Graphic 1, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/klpygzmydpg/TheCityUK%20Graphic%202021%20Exports%201.PNG

This compares with TheCityUK figures for 2019, when Britain still had full access to the EU market which then accounted for 40.5% of the total sector exports of $82.7 billion, with the United States second with a 26.6% share.

The uptick in the latest figures will help reassure nerves in the sector as global competition remains intense.

"Throughout the economic tumult of recent years, the financial and related professional services industry has proven itself resilient and adaptable," Anjalika Bardalai, chief economist and head of research at TheCityUK said in a statement.

London remains a world-leading international financial centre, but this cannot be taken for granted, Bardalai said.

"It is essential for industry, government and regulators to work together to ensure the UK remains globally competitive and a hub for firms to invest and do business," she said.

Graphic 2: TheCityUK Graphic 2, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dwvkdajbzpm/TheCityUK%20Graphic%202021%20Exports%202.PNG

($1 = 0.8162 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Sharon Singleton)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
05:35pBritain's financial services exports tick higher, U.S. top customer
RE
05:35pSterling Gains 0.75% to $1.2287 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:14pDAVOS 2023: Spain says 'very close to deal' with Britain on Gibraltar
RE
12:36pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.11% Lower at 7851.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:45aMitsubishi UFG on UK Wage Growth Picking Up; Comments on Sterling
MT
06:31aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
06:12aNorth American Morning Briefing: Investors Return to Mor..
DJ
06:05aSterling edges up as tight labour market supports further rate hikes
RE
06:05aING Comments on The Euro, Sterling
MT
05:40aEuropean Midday Briefing: Caution Ahead of More U.S. Bank Earni..
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral