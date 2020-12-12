Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain's navy to protect fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit

12/12/2020 | 01:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Fishing boat sits docked in Macduff, Aberdeenshire

(Reuters) - Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; additional reporting by James Davey in London and Michel Rose in Paris; Editing by William Mallard, Sam Holmes, Toby Chopra and Alex Richardson Four Royal Navy patrol ships are on standby to protect Britain's fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31 without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) said.

The move drew criticism from lawmakers in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own Conservative Party, but was shrugged off by the French government.

"Keep calm and carry on," an Elysee official said, using to a British wartime slogan.

There are concerns about possible skirmishes between British and foreign fishing vessels if no trade deal is reached, with existing transitional rules that give EU boats access to British waters set to expire at the end of the year.

"The MOD has conducted extensive planning and preparation to ensure that Defence is ready for a range of scenarios at the end of the Transition Period," an MOD spokesman said.

The 80-metre-long navy vessels will have the power to stop and inspect EU fishing boats operating within Britain's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which can extend 200 miles (320 km) from shore.

The Guardian newspaper reported earlier that two vessels would be deployed at sea with a further two on standby in case EU fishing boats entered the EEZ.

Tobias Ellwood, a Conservative Party lawmaker who chairs the British parliament's defence select committee, called the move "irresponsible".

"We're just facing the prospect of... our overstretched Royal Navy squaring up to a close NATO ally over fishing vessel rights," he told BBC radio. "Our adversaries must be really enjoying this."

A French minister said on Thursday that France would compensate its fishermen and take other measures to help them if talks on a trade deal collapsed, in an effort to avoid clashes at sea.

Britain quit the EU in January, but under the terms of its exit deal remains part of the bloc's single market and customs union until a transition period expires on Dec. 31.

Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday it was now unlikely a trade deal would be agreed.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; additional reporting by James Davey in London and Michel Rose in Paris; Editing by William Mallard, Sam Holmes, Toby Chopra and Alex Richardson)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2020
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
09:00pEU's trade deal offer to Britain 'remains unacceptable'-UK source
RE
09:00pBREXIT : Uk pm johnson is clear that any deal must respect fundamental position ..
RE
09:00pBREXIT : Uk pm johnson "will leave no stone unturned in this process" - uk govt ..
RE
09:00pBREXIT : Uk-eu talks are continuing overnight - uk govt source
RE
09:00pBREXIT : As things stand, offer on the table from the eu "remains unacceptable" ..
RE
12/11Stocks slip, dollar gains as concerns remain over stimulus talks
RE
12/11STREET COLOR : Market Close: Stocks Climb Off Lows on Stop-Gap Passage; Disney S..
MT
12/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Ends Lower on Stimulus Worries
DJ
12/11SOFTS-Raw sugar sinks as investors shun risk, India export rumour resurfaces
RE
12/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Falls on Stimulus Worries
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ