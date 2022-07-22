Log in
Britain says disappointed by EU's legal action over Brexit

07/22/2022 | 10:13am EDT
The British union flag flutters on the Victoria Tower at the Houses of Parliament, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it was disappointed that the European Commission had brought forward legal action against it over what Brussels says is a failure to fully implement the Brexit deal.

"It is disappointing that the EU has chosen to bring forward further legal action, particularly on goods leaving Northern Ireland for Great Britain which self-evidently present no risk to the EU single market," a government spokesperson said.

"A legal dispute is in nobody's interest and will not fix the problems facing the people and businesses of Northern Ireland. The EU is left no worse off as a result of the proposals we have made in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill."

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
