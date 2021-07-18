Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Britain sets out plan to stimulate trade with developing economies

07/18/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Port of Felixstowe, as containers are seen aboard the container ship Ever Greet, in Felixstowe

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will set out a plan on Monday to stimulate trade with 70 developing economies by lowering tariffs and simplifying rules, its latest push to promote freer global commerce after regaining control of its trade policy following Brexit.

The government will detail the Developing Countries Trading Scheme in a consultation document. The plan builds on an existing European Union scheme that Britain was part of before leaving the bloc at the end of last year and has kept in place while working on its new programme.

"Now the UK is an independent trading nation we have a huge opportunity do things differently, taking a more liberal, pro-trade approach that leads to growth and opportunity," trade minister Liz Truss said.

The scheme seeks to further reduce the bureaucratic burden of trade between Britain and developing countries, as well as countries classed as low or lower-middle income such as Pakistan, Nigeria and Indonesia.

As well as reducing tariffs for goods coming into Britain, the scheme aims to simplify the "rules of origin" that determine where a product with a cross-border supply chain is made for taxation purposes.

Britain said it had studied similar schemes in Canada, the United States, Japan and the EU when drawing up its new programme. The government is seeking views on the plan from businesses and other stakeholders over the next eight weeks.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Pravin Char)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
07/17British supermarkets may shift supply chains to EU if N.Ireland trade not add..
RE
07/16Sterling Lost 0.98% to $1.3768 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/16FTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 1.60% Lower at 7008.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/16GCP STUDENT LIVING : Scape Living, iQSA to buy UK's GCP Student Living in $1.3 b..
RE
07/16DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX : Mitsubishi UFG Says Speculation on Bank of England..
MT
07/16Pound's Gains Seen Limited in Absence of Early Rate Rise Signals
DJ
07/16DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX : Recent FX Action Across the Bands
MT
07/16DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX : European Fixed Income Summary
MT
07/16EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Inch Higher as Earnings Roll In
DJ
07/16The latest from London: BoE takes a hawkish turn
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish