"The priority is for the British to clarify their positions and really negotiate to find a deal," the French official told Reuters. "The EU also has interests to fight for, those of a fair competition for its businesses and those of its fishermen."

"The Union has made a clear and balanced offer for a future partnership with Britain. We will not accept a substandard deal which would not respect our own interests," the official added.

