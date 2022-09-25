Advanced search
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed  -  12:00 2022-09-24 am EDT
0.8927 GBX   -0.07%
Britain still seeking negotiated solution with EU on Northern Ireland - PM Truss

09/25/2022 | 09:51am EDT
U.S. President Biden meets with UK Prime Minister Truss on sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is still seeking a negotiated solution with the European Union to resolve a stand-off over the Northern Ireland protocol, a part of the Brexit divorce deal that Britain has attempted to override, Prime Minister Liz Truss said.

"What I want to do is find a way forward and my preference is a negotiated solution with the EU," Truss told CNN in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2022
