Britain still seeking negotiated solution with EU on Northern Ireland - PM Truss
09/25/2022 | 09:51am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is still seeking a negotiated solution with the European Union to resolve a stand-off over the Northern Ireland protocol, a part of the Brexit divorce deal that Britain has attempted to override, Prime Minister Liz Truss said.
"What I want to do is find a way forward and my preference is a negotiated solution with the EU," Truss told CNN in an interview broadcast on Sunday.