EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Britain tells Germany gaps in EU talks must be closed soon

10/11/2020 | 12:52pm EDT

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday that progress must be made in post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union in coming days to bridge "significant gaps", his office said.

Johnson, who spoke to Merkel earlier on Sunday, repeated his belief that "while achieving a deal in the coming days would be beneficial for both sides, the UK was also prepared to end the transition period on Australia-style terms".

"The prime minister emphasised that progress must be made in the coming days to bridge the significant gaps, in particular in the areas of fisheries and the level playing field, through the process of intensive talks between chief negotiators," his office said in a statement.

Australia does not have a trade deal with the EU. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

