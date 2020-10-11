Britain tells Germany gaps in EU talks must be closed soon

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday that
progress must be made in post-Brexit trade talks with the
European Union in coming days to bridge "significant gaps", his
office said.
Johnson, who spoke to Merkel earlier on Sunday, repeated his
belief that "while achieving a deal in the coming days would be
beneficial for both sides, the UK was also prepared to end the
transition period on Australia-style terms".
"The prime minister emphasised that progress must be made in
the coming days to bridge the significant gaps, in particular in
the areas of fisheries and the level playing field, through the
process of intensive talks between chief negotiators," his
office said in a statement.
Australia does not have a trade deal with the EU.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)