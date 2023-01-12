Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed  -  07:26:29 2023-01-12 am EST
0.8852 GBX   -0.01%
07:28aBritain will not call fresh N.Ireland elections next week - minister
RE
07:02aBritish-EU talks remain challenging, complex - Irish foreign minister
RE
06:31aEU, UK To Begin Intense Talks Over Northern Ireland Brexit Dispute
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Britain will not call fresh N.Ireland elections next week - minister

01/12/2023 | 07:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's new cabinet meeting at Number 10 Downing Street, London

BELFAST (Reuters) - Britain's Northern Ireland Minister said on Thursday that he would take time to decide whether to call fresh elections as talks continue between London and Brussels on revising post-Brexit trade rules for the region.

The British government in November pushed back a deadline to hold what would be the second election within a year to the Northern Ireland assembly to provide space for progress in the talks between Britain and the European Union.

Under legislation introduced at the time, a 12-week clock to hold the election starts on Jan. 19 and Chris Heaton-Harris said he would not be calling an election next week.

"I have 12 weeks to reflect on what I need to do," Heaton-Harris told reporters after talks with Irish Foreign Minister Michéal Martin.

Northern Ireland has been without a power-sharing government since the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) began a boycott last February in protest at post-Brexit checks on some goods moving from the rest of the United Kingdom to Northern Ireland.

They refused to return after an election in May made Irish nationalists Sinn Fein the largest party for the first time.

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
07:28aBritain will not call fresh N.Ireland elections next week - minister
RE
07:02aBritish-EU talks remain challenging, complex - Irish foreign minister
RE
06:31aEU, UK To Begin Intense Talks Over Northern Ireland Brexit Dispute
MT
02:52aCentrica lifts outlook; Tesco Christmas sales up
AN
12:48aIreland's Varadkar and UK Labour leader Starmer head to Belfast
AN
12:18a'We're open for business' - UK minister tells U.S.
RE
01/11China's CNOOC targets record oil, gas output in 2023
RE
01/11UK construction sector stagnates as interest rates bite - survey
RE
01/11UK minister reassures Washington on restored stability, fiscal plans
RE
01/11Sterling Lost 0.01% to $1.2149 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral