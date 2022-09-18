British, Irish PMs agree opportunity remains for negotiated Brexit resolution - RTE TV
09/18/2022 | 08:12am EDT
DUBLIN (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss has agreed with her Irish counterpart Micheal Martin that an opportunity remains for a negotiated outcome to issues around the Northern Ireland protocol, Irish broadcaster RTE reported.
An Irish government spokesperson declined to comment on what was discussed at the meeting between the two in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.
(Writing by Conor Humphries, Editing by William Maclean)