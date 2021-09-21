Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

British employers offer more signing bonuses in tight labour market - survey

09/21/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Some British employers are offering more signing bonuses to tackle labour shortages and overcome hiring bottlenecks, data from Indeed Hiring Lab's quarterly report showed on Tuesday.

The share of job postings advertising signing bonuses on Indeed UK rose 75% to 0.51% in the three months ending August 31, especially for gas engineers, pharmacists, drivers and social careers. (https://bit.ly/2XyGL8m)

The share of nursing roles with signing bonuses remained high, with some listings offering up to 5,000 pounds ($6,821.00), according to the survey.

Acute labour shortages due to the pandemic, which forced many overseas workers to return home, and Brexit, which has restricted access to EU workers, could last a couple of years, according to some estimates. (https://bit.ly/3tXNODy)

In recent months, recruiters for white-collar roles have flagged wage inflation as companies are forced to pay higher salaries to woo talent.

Employers focusing on one-off financial incentives like bonuses for signing on, rather than raising wages, might be betting on current hiring difficulties being temporary, Indeed Hiring Lab economist Jack Kennedy wrote in a note.

A survey in August by Britain's Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development said firms planned to increase staff numbers by the most in more than eight years over the coming months as the economy reopens after the end COVID-19 curbs.

While the share of postings offering joining bonuses remains small overall, it seems likely that signing incentives, which in many cases run to several thousand pounds, will remain a notable feature of the recruitment landscape in the near term, Kennedy added.

($1 = 0.7330 pounds)

(Reporting by Chris Peters and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
10:22aUK strikes deal for CO2 producer CF to restart operations
RE
10:02aFTSE 100 Roars Back on Tuesday, Driven by M&A Prospects
DJ
09:17aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Says ICE Benchmark Administration Launches Risk Free Rate Inde..
MT
09:08aBoeing's Price Hike Could Increase Demand For Airbus A320 Jets, Ryanair CEO Says
MT
07:02aMiners' FTSE 100 Top Spot Isn't Expected to Last
DJ
05:39aGermany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support
RE
04:14aFTSE 100 recovers 1% on energy, healthcare stock boost; Entain jumps
RE
03:33aFrance urges Britain to uphold Brexit deals, restore trust
RE
03:33aGeneral Electric Secures $2 Billion Deal To Supply Jet Engines To Vietnam's Bamboo Airw..
MT
03:24aFTSE Rises, Stagecoach Shares Motor Ahead on Takeover Talk News
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish