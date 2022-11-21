Advanced search
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed  -  11:16 2022-11-21 am EST
0.8690 GBX   -0.02%
Cargill names 31-year company veteran Brian Sikes as new CEO

11/21/2022 | 11:00am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Cargill logo is pictured on the Provimi Kliba and Protector animal nutrition factory in Lucens

(Reuters) - Cargill Inc said on Monday Brian Sikes will takeover as the global commodities trader's new president and chief executive officer on January 1.

Sikes will succeed Dave MacLennan, who has served as Cargill's CEO and Chairman since 2013.

MacLennan will now assume the role of Executive Chair of Cargill's Board of Directors and will serve as a strategic advisor to Sikes and ensure a smooth leadership transition, the company said.

Sikes, who will be the company's tenth CEO, has been with Cargill for 31 years and currently serves as chief operating officer. He has held leadership roles in the United States, Canada and Europe, and served as the head of the company's talent centre of expertise.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
11:00aCargill names 31-year company veteran Brian Sikes as new CEO
RE
10:30aSunak: no EU trade deal based on aligning laws
RE
10:12aSunak insists UK will not realign with EU laws under his watch
AN
09:03aUK to invest half a billion pounds in science research to cover 'EU shortfall'
RE
08:27aUK's Sunak rebuffs call to ease stance on migration and Brexit
RE
06:43aPM Sunak says Britain will not pursue trade ties that rely on EU alignment
RE
06:18aING Comments on The Euro, Sterling, Sweden's Krona
MT
06:04aMarketmind: Bucking the trend
RE
04:10aUK businesses call for looser immigration rules to boost growth
RE
04:02aSwitzerland, UK to Continue Services Mobility Arrangement Until 2025
MT
More news
