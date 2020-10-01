Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Differences remain between UK, EU in trade talks, says Gove

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 05:53am EDT
Weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London

There are still differences between Britain and the European Union in their talks on a trade agreement, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal, Michael Gove, the minister handling Brexit divorce issues for Britain, said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a deadline of Oct. 15 to strike a free trade deal with the EU, saying that if talks go beyond with no progress both sides should "accept that and move on", meaning Britain will end a transition arrangement with no agreement with its biggest trading partner.

Earlier, sources in Brussels said the two sides had failed to close the gap on state aid in the current round of talks, an issue that Britain is digging its heels in over as officials see it as a point of principle.

"This week, the ninth round of negotiations with the European Union is taking place ... differences of course still remain but we are committed to working hard to reach agreement within the time frame that the Prime Minister has set out," Gove said.

The talks have been all but stalled on subsidies, fisheries and ways to solve disputes, and on Wednesday, Britain's chief negotiator, David Frost, wrote to the car industry to say that it might face tariffs.

Gove told parliament that the interests of the automotive sector were front and centre in talks on the future relationship.

"We do put the interest of the automotive sector front and centre," he said.

"So when it comes to Rules of Origin, diagonal cumulation or seeking a tariff-free, and quota-free deal that's absolutely at the heart of our negotiating approach, and ... (is) at the heart of the approach that Lord Frost has taken."

(Reporting by William James and Kate Holton, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
05:09aStimulus hopes ease markets into explosive fourth quarter
RE
04:48aEUROPE : H&M, STMicro results boost European stocks at start of new quarter
RE
04:42aEU to imminently launch legal action against UK over Brexit bill - RTE
RE
04:39aDollar gives ground as hopes of US stimulus leads traders to riskier currenci..
RE
03:03aHALFORDS : raises profit outlook on British cycling boom
RE
09/30UK wants a Brexit trade deal with the EU, business minister says
RE
09/30UK cars could face some tariffs to EU due to parts ruling - BBC
RE
09/30British house price boom to fizzle out next year - Reuters poll
RE
09/30THROUGH THE FOG, 2022 STARTS TO LOOK : Mike Dolan
RE
09/29Dollar holds line after Trump, Biden clash in first debate
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group