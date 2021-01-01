Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Divided UK casts off into Brexit unknown

01/01/2021 | 12:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Britons woke up to a life outside the European Union's orbit on New Year's Day - marking the end of a tempestuous 48-year liaison with the bloc.

Lorries disembarked seamlessly from early ferries arriving in the French port of Calais, and Eurostars arrived at their destinations.

Eurotunnel's director of public affairs, John Keefe, believes the roll out of new post-Brexit procedures have so far, been a success.

"It's gone really well, we expected the traffic to carry on flowing as it had yesterday and every other day and in fact that's exactly what happened. At 11 o'clock last night, the first truck rolled through the new procedures just as quickly as the truck in front of it had rolled through."

Some residents of England's town of Dover, a major port for ferries to Calais, welcomed the United Kingdom's departure.

"I'm really happy. Brexit's been a long time coming. We've been seeing too much of it on the news. It's been so political when Boris has just done it. He's nailed it. We're in a much better place."

But others are far more skeptical.

Brexit is the UK's most significant geopolitical shift since the loss of the empire - and it's unlikely to be an entirely smooth ride.

With the United Kingdom now out of the Single Market and European Customs Union, there will almost certainly be some disruption at borders.

And more red tape means more cost for those importing and exporting goods.

The drama has also weakened the bonds that bind England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson branded the exit as an "amazing moment for this country" and spoke of "freedom" in the UK's hands.

But Johnson, the face of the Brexit campaign, has been short on detail about what he wants to build with Britain's new "independence" - or how to do it while borrowing record amounts.


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
11:15aFrance will be vigilant on post Brexit deal implementation, minister says
RE
08:52aHow the Brexit Deal Alters Relations Between the U.K. and European Union--Upd..
DJ
08:04aWith little ado, a divided United Kingdom casts off into the Brexit unknown
RE
2020Big Ben rings in Brexit and New Year
RE
2020BREXIT : United Kingdom exits EU's orbit after 48 years
RE
2020S&P 500, Dow close at record highs, dollar gains at end of tumultuous year
RE
2020France's Macron says post-Brexit Britain remains our friend
RE
2020STREET COLOR : European Bourses Lose Ground as Lockdown Measures Weigh
MT
2020BREXIT : Uk foreign secretary raab says on gibraltar deal remain steadfast in ou..
RE
2020BREXIT : Uk foreign secretary raab says on gibraltar deal border fluidity is cl..
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ