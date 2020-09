"What we cannot do now is tolerate a situation where our EU counterparts seriously believe that they have the power to break up our country," Johnson said, accusing the bloc of threatening Britain with a food blockade and describing the bill as a safety net.

"We do not relish the prospect of having to use these powers, at all. We hope very much ... that the EU will be reasonable."

