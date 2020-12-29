Log in
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
EU Member States Approve Trade Deal With U.K.

12/29/2020 | 11:34am EST
By Laurence Norman

European Union member states formally backed last week's trade deal between the U.K. and the EU setting out post-Brexit trade, security and economic ties.

The agreement, which will be signed by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU's top two officials on Wednesday, will come into effect provisionally on Jan. 1, pending the European Parliament's vote on the accord in early 2021. The U.K. Parliament is expected to approve the agreement on Wednesday.

