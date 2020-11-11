Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

EU-UK trade talks set to go past mid-November deadline: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 04:38am EST
A Union Jack flag and a European Union flag are seen ahead of a bilateral meeting between Britain's Prime Minister and European Council President during the Eastern Partnership summit at the European Council Headquarters in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are likely to miss their mid-November deadline to clinch a post-Brexit trade because talks in London to break a deadlock are expected to run through the end of this week, sources on both sides told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ambassadors of the 27 EU member states in Brussels will not be updated on the talks at a regular meeting on Wednesday and the issue is now pencilled in for their meeting on Nov. 18, a senior diplomat of the bloc said.

However, in a sign that the estranged allies are still pushing for an agreement, EU sources said they now expected negotiators to come up with an agreed text in the middle of next week, unless talks collapse or there is a breakthrough earlier.

"The real cut-off point is late next week," said one EU diplomat who follows Brexit in EU hub Brussels.

Both EU diplomats said the agenda could be updated at the last minute should the negotiations yield a breakthrough or collapse.

A British source also said the negotiating teams' talks in London were expected to last through the end of this week.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by John Chalmers)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
04:11aDollar steadies as vaccine optimism wanes
RE
02:32aBAE : slightly raises earnings forecast
RE
11/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 logs best two-day gains since late March on vac..
RE
11/10UK expects countries to recognise need for Brexit measures, says PM's spokesm..
RE
11/10German investor morale slumps on concern over second lockdown
RE
11/10UK property group LandSec restores dividend even as losses soar
RE
11/10German Economic Expectations Decline Sharply in November -ZEW Survey
DJ
11/10Persimmon declares another interim dividend on robust home demand
RE
11/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group