EU expects more UK trade talks after chiefs' Sunday call - sources
12/13/2020 | 06:33am EST
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain are expected to agree to continue trade talks when the European Commission's head and the UK prime minister discuss Brexit on a call on Sunday around 1100 GMT, sources with the bloc told Reuters.
An EU official said separately that a statement after the call between Ursula von der Leyen and Boris Johnson was expected between 1130 and 1200 GMT.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and John Chalmers)