Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

EU gets down to details in search for deal on new climate target

12/02/2020 | 01:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chimney of Laziska Power Station, a thermal power plant, is seen behind Boleslaw Smialy Coal Mine in Laziska Gorne

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is offering assurances on funding for poorer members and countries' ability to choose their own energy mix, as it strives for a deal next week on a tougher target to cut greenhouse gas emissions, according to EU documents and sources.

To get on track for its plan to have "net zero" emissions by 2050, the EU's executive Commission says the bloc must cut its net emissions at least 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels.

The EU's current 2030 target is for a 40% cut.

Leaders from the 27 EU countries aim to approve the new target - by unanimity - at a summit on Dec. 10-11.

The challenge is to draft a deal that all countries will support - including states concerned by the economic transformation required, such as Poland and Bulgaria, which want more analysis and conditions attached to the goal.

The latest draft conclusions for the summit, dated Dec. 1 and seen by Reuters, would see countries endorse the "at least 55" target and ask the Commission to make cash available to help poorer states invest in clean energy - a request made by countries including Poland.

It also said countries can "choose the most appropriate technologies" to cut emissions - wording likely aimed at states including Bulgaria, Slovakia and Romania, which in government papers seen by Reuters, have sought assurances that countries will be able to use nuclear power to curb emissions - and natural gas, in the case of Bulgaria.

EU officials described the latest text as progress, and said Brexit and a spat over the EU budget had so far not derailed the climate talks - though they said it was too early to tell if the text could yield a deal.

"Everyone should be able to hop on the bus now, but you never know who decides to get off before the final stop," one official said.

An official from a country that has not yet publicly endorsed the 55% goal said it planned to make "further suggestions" to the text before next week's summit.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Kate Abnett


© Reuters 2020
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
01:19pBrexit bonus? Johnson shares international credit for vaccine approval
RE
01:11pEU gets down to details in search for deal on new climate target
RE
01:03pPfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 Vaccine Wins U.K. Authorization -- 4th Update
DJ
01:00pEU faces French regulator call to fix derivatives to limit Brexit blow
RE
12:18pFTSE 100's surge on UK vaccine approval pulls European shares off lows
RE
11:59aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 jumps as pound falls on doubts over Brexit trad..
RE
11:50aFrench regulator ophele says uk has made it clear it will be nimble with fina..
RE
11:48aFrench regulator ophele says trying to build up an eu derivatives market from..
RE
11:45aFrench markets regulator amf chair robert ophele says eu derivatives trading ..
RE
11:05aHow the U.K. Beat the U.S. and Europe to a Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ