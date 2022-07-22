Log in
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed  -  06:26 2022-07-22 am EDT
0.8510 GBX   -0.11%
EU launches four legal procedures against UK over Northern Ireland

07/22/2022 | 06:35am EDT
Northern Ireland protocol hurting some firms, a boom for many

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission launched four new legal procedures against Britain on Friday, accusing London of failing to comply with significant parts of the protocol governing post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

The move follows the clearance by the British Parliament's lower House of Commons of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would scrap some of the rules governing those arrangements.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop;; editing by Foo Yun Chee)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
05:35aSterling slips against dollar as data shows economic squeeze
RE
04:50aWeaker pound, oil stocks support FTSE 100; Beazley jumps
RE
04:33aUK firms report growth at 17-month low, inflation pressures ease -flash PMI
RE
02:19aCOLUMN : Dollar cresting as central banks ape Fed: Mike Dolan
RE
12:46aBoeing Wins Revived $3.4 Billion 737 MAX 10 Order From Qatar Airways
MT
07/21Woodside clarifies production outlook after share price drop
RE
07/21Sterling Gains 0.22% to $1.2004 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/21Euro strengthens after ECB hikes faster than flagged
RE
07/21FTSE 100 Index Ends 0.09% Higher at 7270.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/21Analysis-Race for Downing Street drives tax policy split into UK Conservatives
RE
More news
