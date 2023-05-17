  1. EUR / GBP
  2. News

EUR / GBP
Currency EURGBP

Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Delayed - 11:13:48 2023-05-17 am EDT Intraday chart for Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.8680 GBX -0.27% -0.08% -1.95%
05:15pm EU pushes forward with post-Brexit forum for EU, UK financial regulators RE
04:05pm Brexit to the fore again in Northern Ireland local elections RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News

This article is reserved for members

Already a member?

Log In

Not a member ?

Free registration
Latest news about EUR / GBP
EU pushes forward with post-Brexit forum for EU, UK financial regulators
RE
RE
Brexit to the fore again in Northern Ireland local elections
RE
RE
EU and UK closer to signing delayed deal on financial services
AN
AN
BoE Governor Bailey signals further hikes if inflation "persistent"
AN
AN
Ford calls for extension of post-Brexit trade rules to 2027
RE
RE
EU car group backs Stellantis over post-Brexit trade rules
RE
RE
Stellantis Reportedly Warns UK of Factory Closures if Brexit Deal Not Renegotiated
MT
MT
Stellantis Warns UK of Factory Closures Under Brexit Deal
MT
MT
Spartan Delta Announced Pro Forma Budget, Updated Guidance For 2023
MT
MT
Land O'Lakes says US carbon farming payouts top $5 million in 2022
RE
RE
Chart
Chart Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
Ads
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds
Ads
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer