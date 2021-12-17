Log in
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
EU's Sefcovic urges Britain to reciprocate efforts on Northern Ireland

12/17/2021 | 08:33am EST
European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic urged Britain on Friday to reciprocate EU efforts to resolve post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, after the bloc proposed legal changes to ease the transport of medicines to the province.

The two sides have been in intensive talks to resolve difficulties over trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which shares a land border with European Union member the Republic of Ireland.

"Today is a further demonstration of the EU's unwavering commitment to stability and predictability for citizens and businesses in Northern Ireland. And I urge the UK Government to reciprocate our efforts," Sefcovic told a news conference following a meeting with Britain's Brexit minister David Frost.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Kate Abnett; Editing by John Chalmers)


© Reuters 2021
