EU's trade deal offer to Britain 'remains unacceptable'-UK source

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Talks between Britain and the
European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal will continue
overnight but London believes the current offer from the EU
remains unacceptable, a British government source said on
Saturday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission
chief Ursula von der Leyen both said on Friday that Britain was
likely to complete its journey out of the EU in three weeks
without a trade deal.
"Talks are continuing overnight, but as things stand the
offer on the table from the EU remains unacceptable," the
British source said.
"The prime minister will leave no stone unturned in this
process, but he is absolutely clear: any agreement must be fair
and respect the fundamental position that the UK will be a
sovereign nation in three weeks' time."
The EU and Britain are at loggerheads over fishing rights,
economic fair play and dispute settlement despite months of
talks to cover trade after Dec. 31, when a transition period
that has kept the country in the bloc's single market and
customs union following its January exit comes to an end.
The two sides have set a deadline of Sunday to find
agreement and prevent a chaotic break.
