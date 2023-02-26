EU's von der Leyen to travel to UK for Northern Ireland Brexit talks - joint statement

"President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak agreed to continue their work in person towards shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland," the joint statement said.

"President von der Leyen will therefore meet with the prime minister in the UK tomorrow."

London and Brussels have been engaged in talks for months to ease trading frictions in the British province but the test will be whether the changes will satisfy some Brexit supporters in the governing Conservative Party or the biggest unionist party in Northern Ireland.

