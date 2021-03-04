Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

EU says it expects financial services deal with UK, but trust an issue

03/04/2021 | 04:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Puzzle with printed EU and UK flags

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are on course to agree a deal on regulatory cooperation in financial services this month, but the UK's actions in Northern Ireland makes it harder to build trust, the bloc's financial services chief said on Thursday.

"We are on track," Mairead McGuinness told a Politico event.

The British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal.

"Things like that don't help build trust," McGuinness added.

Britain's trade deal with the EU from January does not cover financial services, leaving the City of London largely adrift from what had been its biggest export customer.

Swathes of trading in euro shares and swaps have left London for the continent, with Brussels now targeting clearing of euro trades, raising hackles at the Bank of England.

Brussels has granted only limited direct access for the City of London under its "equivalence" system.

"It's really important to say that when we sit down with the United Kingdom following an agreement on the memorandum, it's not to do a package deal within a short space of time which might recreate access to the single market," McGuinness said.

"There isn't a bundle of equivalence possibilities that are suddenly on the table...We will rather look at each one when it requires us to do so."

There were still gaps in information provided by Britain on its intentions to diverge from EU rules, she said.

Britain has just announced plans to ease its listings rules and to make itself more attractive for fintech firms to compete better with the EU, United States and Asia.

"Clearly anything like that would feed into our decision making," McGuinness said. "If we grant equivalence, we have to make sure it's future proof."

Britain's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, told the Bank of England on Wednesday to be creative in keeping the City of London competitive after Brexit.

"I wouldn't like to see the United Kingdom ripping up regulation," McGuinness said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson and John Stonestreet)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
04:00aDollar holds gains ahead of Powell, Swiss franc falls to five-month low
RE
04:00aU.S. Stock Futures Waver After Tech Rout
DJ
03/03STOXX EUROPE 600  : EU to Use 'Legal Means' as UK Moves to Unilaterally Extend G..
MT
03/03OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS  : Prices $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
03/03BREXIT : Uk govt spokesman says david frost said measures announced today were t..
RE
03/03BREXIT : Uk govt spokesman says david frost said progress still needed to be ur..
RE
03/03BREXIT : Uk govt spokesman says david frost discussed northern ireland protocol ..
RE
03/03Brexit - eu's sefcovic says to raise our strong concerns on the respect of th..
RE
03/03INSTANT VIEW : Tax hikes blur UK's Sunak "whatever it takes" budget
RE
03/03Britain to review surcharge on bank profits
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ