Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

EU to seek until April 30 to ratify Brexit deal

02/10/2021 | 06:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will ask Britain if it can take an extra two months to ratify the Brexit trade agreement by extending until April 30 provisional application of the deal.

The European Commission, which has overseen the Brexit talks and is in charge of trade policy for the bloc, said it had adopted a proposal on Wednesday to seek the extension. Provisional application was to have lasted until the end of February.

The Commission said the extension was required to ensure the agreement was available in all 24 EU languages for its scrutiny by the European Parliament and the grouping of EU governments called the European Council.

The extension would have to be agreed by Britain in the EU-UK partnership council, but it was not clear when that body would next meet.

Britain's former Brexit negotiator, David Frost, told a House of Lords of Committee on Tuesday that he was aware of the extension request, adding he was not enthusiastic about it.

"We wait to see what that request constitutes and how long they wish to extend the process for. Obviously, it is a little disappointing given that we did discuss this only a month ago," he said.

Without an extension, the European Parliament plans to hold a special session at the end of February to vote on the agreement. The debates and opinions of committees on the topic indicate EU lawmakers would back the deal, even if they feel it is being rushed through.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Marine Strauss and John Chalmers)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
02/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Brexit, COVID-19 cast shadow over UK tax take from ..
RE
02/09DFDS A/S : Reports Drop in FY20 Profit, Expects FY21 Revenue Growth
MT
02/09U.S. Stock Futures Point to Rally Extending
DJ
02/09Asian stocks hit record high, as earnings, stimulus boost recovery hopes
RE
02/09JD SPORTS FASHION : Scouts EU for New Warehouse to Meet Online Demand
MT
02/09Facebook faces new UK class action after data harvesting scandal
RE
02/09UK's Gove eyes practical changes on the ground to N.Ireland Protocol
RE
02/09UK's relations with the EU have been problematic, says Frost
RE
02/09U.s. rep neal says moving on with u.s.-uk bilateral trade agreement makes a l..
RE
02/09JD Sports eyes European warehouse to counter post-Brexit tariffs
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ