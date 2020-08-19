EU watchdog flags harder line on cross-border funds management

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brexit safeguards to stop asset
managers in Britain running "shell" investment funds in the
European Union to retain access to its markets should be
hardwired into EU law, the bloc's securities watchdog said on
Wednesday.
After Britain voted in 2016 to leave the EU, the European
Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) issued guidance on
minimum "substance" or senior boots on the ground at EU funds
typically domiciled in Dublin and Luxembourg and whose portfolio
management has been "delegated" to London.
"Moreover, in light of the withdrawal of the UK from the EU,
delegation of portfolio management functions to non-EU entities
is likely going to further increase," ESMA said in a letter to
the bloc's financial services chief Valdis Dombrovskis.
ESMA said there was merit in providing "clearer legal
drafting" in the bloc's laws on substance and delegation
requirements in line with its earlier Brexit guidance.
The EU may want to back up the "qualitative" criteria on
substance with clear quantitative criteria, or provide a list of
core or critical functions that may not be delegated at
alternative and mutual funds, ESMA said.
"Put simply, this is an attack on London," said Jake Green,
a financial regulatory partner at Ashurst law firm.
"It is also doubtful that Luxembourg and Ireland will be
happy with this as it could materially impact their fund
offerings," Green said.
A pending review of EU alternative fund rules that cover
hedge funds and private equity funds was an opportunity to
consider "greater harmonisation" with regulations governing
mutual funds known as UCITS, ESMA said.
Alternative funds must report exposures to real estate and
corporate debt to enable authorities to assess if they have
enough liquidity in a market crisis.
ESMA said it was "sub optimal" that it does not have access
to similar data on UCITS without extensive ad hoc data requests
that slow down analysis.
ESMA is already checking on liquidity at UCITS.
"This assessment should be based on the analysis of how
funds have reacted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and
their current situation, and on an estimation of their
resilience to a future shock," ESMA said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Mark
Potter)