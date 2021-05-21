Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: EU eyes crackdown on risks from foreign bank branches - sources

05/21/2021 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - European Union regulators are considering tougher scrutiny of foreign bank branches in the bloc whose ranks have been swelled by Brexit to create "negative risks", sources familiar with the discussions have said.

The bloc's European Banking Authority gave a presentation to EU officials earlier this month setting out the rapid growth in third country bank branches, the sources said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
06:17aEU eyes crackdown on risks from foreign bank branches - sources
RE
06:14aUK Business Activity Hits Record High in May Amid Signs of Recovery from Brex..
MT
02:00aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up After Wall Street Rebound
DJ
05/20Britain told to 'go into battle' for the City of London
RE
05/20FRANCE ON NORTHERN IRELAND PROTOCOL : flexibility, perhaps, but it stays
RE
05/20EU to clarify rules for running cross-border investment funds
RE
05/20Sterling edges up against easing U.S. dollar
RE
05/20UK factories boom but bottlenecks pushing up prices - CBI
RE
05/20Analysis-Global liquidity is shrinking and that's no bad thing
RE
05/20UK housing market will cool, but some heat will stay - BoE's Cunliffe
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish