  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed  -  01:24 2023-01-09 pm EST
0.8811 GBX   +0.18%
01:34pFineco CEO expects fixed income demand to help managed assets
01:30pFineco ceo: to open uk subsidiary under post-brexit arrangement…
12:36pDaiwa Comments on Monday's German Bund Bonds, UK Gilts
FINECO CEO: TO OPEN UK SUBSIDIARY UNDER POST-BREXIT ARRANGEMENT…

01/09/2023 | 01:30pm EST
FINECO CEO: TO OPEN UK SUBSIDIARY UNDER POST-BREXIT ARRANGEMENT WITH BRITISH REGULATORS


12:35pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.33% Higher at 7724.94 -- Data Talk
11:04aBoE's Pill sees risk of persistent inflation, even if gas price fall
10:29aSocGen Says The UK Faces A Very Difficult Year and Premier Sunak Will Have His Hands Fu..
09:55aUK, EU working on data access to resolve post-Brexit trade row
09:52aBritain, EU reach IT access agreement as part of Northern Ireland protocol talks
09:22aScotiabank Previews Bank of Canada's Governor Speech on Tuesday
09:08aSterling to Rally if UK GDP Data Beat Forecasts
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral