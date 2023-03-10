Factbox-What's in Britain and France's deal to stop small boat crossings?

Below is an outline of the measures announced set out in a statement from Sunak's office:

COST

Over three years, Britain will contribute roughly 481 million pounds ($581 million) in funding to help pay for the new measures.

This was broken down as:

141 million euros (124.46 million pounds) in 2023-24

191 million euros (168.60 million pounds) in 2024-25

209 million euros (184.48 million pounds) in 2025-6.

Britain said it expects France to contribute "significantly more funding". France did not provide any cost estimates.

NEW DETENTION CENTRE IN FRANCE

Britain will help fund a detention centre in France and will support France's efforts to increase detention capacity.

PERMANENT FRENCH POLICING UNIT TO TACKLE SMALL BOATS

The new package will involve a new permanent French policing unit dedicated to tackling the small boat crossings, in addition to deploying drones, surveillance technology and aircrafts.

DOUBLING PERSONNEL IN NORTHERN FRANCE

The agreement involves doubling the number of personnel deployed to Northern France to tackle the small boat crossings. Half of these will be in place by the end of 2023.

A NEW 24/7 ZONAL COORDINATION CENTRE

The agreement will also see a new 24-hour zonal coordination centre with permanent British liaison officers that will bring all relevant French authorities together to coordinate the response towards the small boat crossings.

(1 British pound = 1.1329 euros)

($1 = 0.8274 pounds)

