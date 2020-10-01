Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Fewer UK workers on furlough as government scales back support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 05:35am EDT
The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

Fewer British workers remained on furlough from their employers last month as the government scaled back its support for businesses hit by COVID-19 before ending the scheme on Oct. 31, two surveys showed on Thursday.

The Bank of England said its monthly survey of businesses showed that 7.0% of their staff were on furlough and not working any hours in September, down from 11.8% in August and a peak of 36.2% in April when coronavirus lockdown measures were tightest.

A survey by the Office for National Statistics estimated that 11% of staff were partly or fully on furlough between Sept. 7 and Sept. 20.

Britain's furlough scheme supported 8.9 million jobs at its peak, and is forecast to cost around 52 billion pounds ($67 billion) over its eight-month lifespan.

Since July businesses have been allowed to bring furloughed staff back part time, and since August they have had to contribute an increasing amount towards the scheme's costs.

Last week, finance minister Rishi Sunak confirmed he would not extend the programme beyond its scheduled end date of Oct. 31 and instead offered a more limited subsidy to workers who are re-employed on reduced hours.

Economists have warned that unemployment risks rising sharply after the furlough scheme ends, with the BoE pencilling in a jump in the jobless rate to 7.5%, and the government's Office for Budget Responsibility predicting 11.9%.

The reduction in support comes at a time when rising numbers of COVID cases are forcing British authorities to reimpose restrictions on socialising in much of the country, hurting pubs, restaurants and the broader hospitality trade.

The proportion of British people commuting to work has also fallen, to 59% from 64%, since Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people on Sept. 22 to return to working from home where possible, the ONS said.

The BoE survey showed that businesses overall now expect a post-lockdown recovery in sales to stall in the fourth quarter, with revenue predicted to remain 14% below pre-COVID levels, unchanged from the third quarter.

Businesses' worries about Brexit are also at their highest since December last year, with Britain and the European Union still at loggerheads over a trade deal that needs to be concluded before the end of the year to limit disruption.

($1 = 0.7788 pounds)

By David Milliken

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
05:09aStimulus hopes ease markets into explosive fourth quarter
RE
04:48aEUROPE : H&M, STMicro results boost European stocks at start of new quarter
RE
04:42aEU to imminently launch legal action against UK over Brexit bill - RTE
RE
04:39aDollar gives ground as hopes of US stimulus leads traders to riskier currenci..
RE
03:03aHALFORDS : raises profit outlook on British cycling boom
RE
09/30UK wants a Brexit trade deal with the EU, business minister says
RE
09/30UK cars could face some tariffs to EU due to parts ruling - BBC
RE
09/30British house price boom to fizzle out next year - Reuters poll
RE
09/30THROUGH THE FOG, 2022 STARTS TO LOOK : Mike Dolan
RE
09/29Dollar holds line after Trump, Biden clash in first debate
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group