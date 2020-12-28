Financials Gain As Stimulus Legislation Seen Buoying Small-Business Lending -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose as the passage of a stimulus bill looked set to spur commercial lending.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined after initially bouncing on the president's decision to sign the coronavirus relief bill.

The British pound sterling gave back some of its recent gains after economists said the post-Brexit agreement between the European Union and the U.K. would help mitigate some of the economic disruption derived from the breakup, but remained a massive step down from existing protocols.

