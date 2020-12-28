Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Financials Gain As Stimulus Legislation Seen Buoying Small-Business Lending -- Financials Roundup

12/28/2020 | 05:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose as the passage of a stimulus bill looked set to spur commercial lending.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined after initially bouncing on the president's decision to sign the coronavirus relief bill.

The British pound sterling gave back some of its recent gains after economists said the post-Brexit agreement between the European Union and the U.K. would help mitigate some of the economic disruption derived from the breakup, but remained a massive step down from existing protocols.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-20 1706ET

All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
04:39pEUROPE : Wall Street follows European stocks higher on stimulus, Brexit
RE
04:10pWall Street climbs to record as fiscal aid bill signed
RE
03:28pTREASURIES OUTLOOK-U.S. yields cling to gains after stimulus bill signed
RE
02:51pWall St follows European stocks higher on stimulus, Brexit
RE
12:13pEUROPE : European shares mark best close in 10 months on Brexit, vaccine cheer
RE
11:09aU.S. stocks touch record highs, Treasury yields rise on stimulus, Brexit
RE
10:47aBoris Johnson's Post-Brexit Plan for U.K. Remains a Puzzle -- Update
DJ
10:31aWall St hits record high after Trump signs fiscal aid bill
RE
09:04aWall St set to open near record highs after Trump signs fiscal aid bill
RE
08:35aShares lifted by U.S. stimulus cheer and Brexit relief
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ