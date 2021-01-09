Fire crews tackle large blaze at Ireland's Port of Cork

DUBLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A large fire broke out on Saturday
at the southern Irish port of Cork, which recently started
offering more direct sailings to mainland Europe to avoid
post-Brexit customs arrangements.
The blaze began in a grain store at a deepwater berth used
for freight services, the port authorities said on Twitter.
Emergency Services were on site, it added.
"Local residents are advised to keep all doors and windows
closed and remain indoors," the statement said.
Images posted on social media by local residents showed a
large cloud of black smoke coming from the port.
Ferry companies have increased direct freight services
between Ireland and France in response to demand for an
alternative route to the British "land-bridge" used by around
3,000 lorries each week to ship goods to and from mainland
Europe.
