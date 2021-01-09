Log in
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/09 12:00:03 am
0.9008 GBP   -0.01%
05:32aFire crews tackle large blaze at Ireland's Port of Cork
RE
01/08Scottish fishermen halt exports, Brexit blamed
RE
01/08M&S clothing sales cut by British lockdown measures
RE
Fire crews tackle large blaze at Ireland's Port of Cork

01/09/2021 | 05:32am EST
DUBLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A large fire broke out on Saturday at the southern Irish port of Cork, which recently started offering more direct sailings to mainland Europe to avoid post-Brexit customs arrangements.

The blaze began in a grain store at a deepwater berth used for freight services, the port authorities said on Twitter. Emergency Services were on site, it added.

"Local residents are advised to keep all doors and windows closed and remain indoors," the statement said.

Images posted on social media by local residents showed a large cloud of black smoke coming from the port.

Ferry companies have increased direct freight services between Ireland and France in response to demand for an alternative route to the British "land-bridge" used by around 3,000 lorries each week to ship goods to and from mainland Europe. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
01/08High number of trucks being stopped on UK-EU border, DFDS says
RE
01/08Stocks approach record highs, EMEA FX retreats
RE
01/08UK's Barratt benefits as housing market rises from COVID-19 lows
RE
01/08Sterling rises against weakening euro, gains seen as temporary
RE
01/08M&S clothing sales cut by British lockdown measures
RE
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
