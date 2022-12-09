Advanced search
    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Delayed  -  05:29 2022-12-09 pm EST
0.8589 GBX   -0.45%
05:57pFitch affirms United Kingdom rating at 'AA-'
RE
05:49pFitch Affirms U.K. at 'AA-', Sees Higher Debt and Weaker Growth
DJ
05:43pSterling Lost 0.26% to $1.2262 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Fitch Affirms U.K. at 'AA-', Sees Higher Debt and Weaker Growth

12/09/2022 | 05:49pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


Fitch Ratings on Friday said it affirmed the United Kingdom's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at AA-, adding it expects to see higher government debt and weaker economic growth.

While the country's ratings reflect "a high-income, large, diversified and flexible economy," as well as credible macroeconomic policy framework and sterling's international reserve currency status, these are balanced against "high public and external debt, and remaining uncertainty regarding the final form of the U.K.-EU economic relationship post-Brexit," Fitch said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has sought to re-establish the country's commitment "to fiscal sustainability and policy predictability by reversing most of the previous administration's unfunded fiscal package," according to Fitch. The new fiscal strategy has contributed to improved financial markets confidence, the agency said.

Fitch said it projects a general government deficit of 6.6% of GDP in 2022 and 6.9% in 2023, before dropping to 5.1% in 2024. Government debt is expected to rise to 107% of GDP by 2024.

Fitch added that it sees the U.K. economy entering a recession next year and contracting by 1.2%, "reflecting the impact of high energy prices, high inflation, higher interest rates, increased uncertainty and weaker external demand."

In October, Fitch lowered its outlook on the U.K. to negative from stable. On Friday, said it was affirming that outlook, which "reflects the U.K.'s rising government debt and significant fiscal risks derived from the U.K.'s weaker macroeconomic outlook primarily due to the severe energy shock."


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1749ET

